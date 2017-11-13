ISRD announces candidates for annual election

The 2017 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board election will be held on Nov. 21, from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Bush Hotel in the plaza-level meeting room.

Nominations closed on Oct. 24 and four candidates were nominated — David Leong and Kevin Man for Position 1, Russ Williams for Position 2, and Tom Cheng for Position 4.

Leong is a business owner and kung fu and lion dance instructor with a 40-plus-year history in the neighborhood, Man is an employee of a development company based in the Chinatown-International District, Williams works for a general contracting firm, based out of Little Saigon, and Cheng is a member of the Bing Kung Family Association and an honorary adviser to the Chong Wa Benevolent Association board.

The ISRD Board was created in 1973 to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the International District. The Board is made up of seven members — five elected by the Chinatown International District community and two appointed by the mayor.