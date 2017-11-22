Photos and quotes compiled by Sam Le
Northwest Asian Weekly
“Thankful for having my friends here, the environment, and the culture. Definitely thankful for being able to spend Thanksgiving with my family this week.” — Atsushi Alexander Kinomoto
“Thankful for my professors, who helped me graduate this last spring, and for all the support and recommendations. They’ve been so helpful and I don’t think I’d be here without them.” — Bridene Fisher
“I’m thankful for getting to experience another year. I’m especially thankful for my brother being able to make it through a stroke.” — William Lee
“I’m thankful for my parents for giving me the opportunity to experience and explore the life I chose. I’m thankful for those who’ve helped support me throughout my life, especially my brother who always guides me and gives needed advice.” — Michael Le
“I want to give thanks for my family, who’s always there to support me. The people at work who help me out with everything. And my second family, my community at church.” — Selena Hieu Ngo
