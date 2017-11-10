Fukumoto could take her fight against Trump to Washington

A Republican-turned-Democratic representative in Hawaii could be preparing to take her fight against President Donald Trump’s policies to Washington.

Rep. Beth Fukumoto announced in a Nov. 2 email to supporters that she was exploring a possible run for Congress in 2018. Fukumoto made national headlines earlier this year when she was ousted as House minority leader, which she said she felt was punishment for her participation at the Women’s March in Honolulu.

In March, she formally left the Republican Party.