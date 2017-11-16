Election Day AAPI victories

The Democratic National Committee said the election of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) candidates — many of them running for the first time — in Virginia, New Jersey, Washington, and across America were resounding victories for the community.

Here is a small sample of the notable AAPI Democratic victories:

Manka Dhingra, WA: Flipped Washington’s 45th Senate District, giving Democrats control of all branches of state government.

Kathy Tran, VA: First Asian American woman to be elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.

Vin Gopal, NJ: Flipped New Jersey’s District 11 Senate seat.

Ravi Bhalla, NJ: Mayor-elect of Hoboken, first Sikh mayor to be elected in the state of New Jersey.

Kelly Fowler, VA: Flipped Virginia’s House of Delegates 21st district.