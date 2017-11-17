Construction starting soon for ID curb ramp project

The Seattle Department of Transportation expects to begin construction on curb ramp and sidewalk corners at two International District locations as soon as Monday, Nov. 20, including 10th Avenue South and South King Street, and Maynard Avenue South and South Charles Street.

Crews will be constructing new sidewalk corners and curb ramps, to make it easier to walk in the neighborhood.

The construction is expected to last until early January 2018, depending on the weather.

Pedestrians and customers will be able to access businesses at all times.