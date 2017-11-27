Chin named CenturyLink HS Athlete of the week

On Nov. 10, the Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink, and Q13 FOX announced Jessica Chin as the week nine CenturyLink High School Athlete of the Week. She will be recognized on the field at CenturyLink Field during the December 3 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chin, a senior at Holy Names Academy, was selected based on her leadership through athletics, academics, and community action. She has maintained a 3.94 GPA while taking seven Honors and eight Advanced Placement classes.

Additionally, she has volunteered at the Seattle Humane Society for over nine years as a foster parent, fostering both dogs and cats.