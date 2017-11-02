Predictions and advice for the week of November 4 – 10, 2017

Rat — A random assortment of odds and ends will remain just that unless you take the time to organize them into a searchable collection.

Ox — Are you getting caught up in the anticipation of an upcoming event? Don’t let it distract you from what you need to do now.

Tiger — You can’t control every detail, nor would it be desirable to be able to do so. There is something to be said for letting things unfold naturally.

Rabbit — Your plan may not necessarily coincide with someone else’s. However, don’t let that throw you off track.

Dragon — Don’t get so caught up in the process that you lose sight of the big picture. Remind yourself why you are there in the first place.

Snake — Are you debating whether or not to volunteer your opinion on a controversial matter? That would depend on what you are trying to accomplish.

Horse — There is something to be said for leaving well enough alone. Once you reach a pleasing result, then resist the urge to tinker with it.

Goat — For better or worse, you have decided to embark on a new venture. Don’t abandon the lessons you have learned from past journeys.

Monkey — No matter where you end up or how long it takes, following your own passion will be its own reward.

Rooster — Focusing too much on one side could leave the other neglected. An imbalance should be easy enough to correct, provided you are paying attention.

Dog — Announcing your plans is only the first step. You will need to do more than just saying it to make it so.

Pig — While carving out a niche for yourself can have its benefits, be careful not to become too isolated by your specialization.