2017 Seattle Public Safety Survey

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Do you have public safety and security concerns? Seattle University wants to hear from you. It is conducting the third annual citywide Seattle Public Safety Survey to get feedback from those who live and/or work in Seattle.

A report on the survey results will be provided to Seattle Police to assist them with making your neighborhood safer and more secure. From now through Nov. 30, you can fill out the survey at publicsafetysurvey.org. It is available in Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Tigrinya, and Vietnamese.