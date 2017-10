The second annual Renton Multicultural Festival featured music, dance, stories, arts, play, and food on Sept. 22 and 23.

On opening night, the Carco Theatre came alive with performances by Filipino, Hawaiian, East Indian, Irish, Tap, and Indian Classical dancers. The following day, the festival moved downtown, with a mix of dance, music, and martial arts. The evening’s grand finale featured Miss Asia Washington and Miss India Washington walking the runway.