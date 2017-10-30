Jumpstart held its annual Read for the Record event on Oct. 19. Described as the world’s largest shared reading experience, the event raises awareness about the importance of early childhood education.

Every year, Jumpstart sets a new world record by mobilizing adults and children across the country to read the same book on the same day. The book selected this year was “Quackers,” by Seattle-area author and University of Washington staff member Liz Wong.

Part of a national nonprofit organization, Jumpstart Seattle has locations at the University of Washington and Seattle University.