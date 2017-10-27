PICTORIAL: 35th anniversary gala October 27, 2017 By Northwest Asian Weekly 1 Comment Northwest Asian Weekly’s Lifetime Achievement Award Winners | Photo by Sam Le Bloodworks President & CEO Jim AuBuchon, MD and Assunta Ng | Photo by Sam Le Cesar Amaral played the Star Spangled Banner | Photo by Sam Le Master of Ceremonies Mimi Jung, KING 5 News Anchor | Photo by Sam Le Auctioneer Harold Taniguchi | Photo by Sam Le Mary Knell | Photo by Sam Le Washington Federal Bank table | Photo by George Liu Charlene & Jerry Lee table | Photo by George Liu Tyler and Denise Moriguchi’s family | Photo by George Liu Sponsors and planning committee with UW President Ana Mari Cauce | Photo by Sam Le NWAW staff, sponsors, and volunteers | Photo by Sam Le Corporate Appreciation Award recipients | Photo by Sam Le From left: Mark Okazaki, Habib Habib, and Nadine Shiroma | Photo by Rebecca Ip City Produce table | Photo by Rebecca Ip Jane Nishita (left) and The Seattle Times former president Carolyn Kelly | Photo by Rebecca Ip Tomio Moriguchi and Judy Yu | Photo by Rebecca Ip From left: Curry Miller, Kiku Hayashi (standing) and Bonnie Miller | Photo by Rebecca Ip From left: Rosa Melendez, Assunta Ng, and Sharon Santos | Photo by George Liu Photo by George Liu Photo by George Liu Photo by George Liu Photo by George Liu Photo by George Liu Photo by George Liu
Can we see the Alaska table-please??