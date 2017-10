More than 500 guests attended the People’s Republic of China 68th anniversary dinner at the House of Hong on Sept. 15.

Mike Fong was the only person who received a pin, the highest honor given to an overseas Chinese. The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco, Luo Linquan, presented the pin.

Fong recently left his job as Chief of Staff to former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray. He was the first Asian American chief of staff in the City’s history.