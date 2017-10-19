NWAW wins 13 journalism awards

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Seven staff members at the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW) won 13 awards at the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association (WNPA)’s 2017 Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards featured entries from 59 newspapers throughout Washington in four circulation groups. The NWAW competed against other newspapers with circulations between 5,001 and 12,500.

The NWAW swept the Best News Story, Short category with Ruth Bayang taking first and second place, and Stacy Nguyen taking third. Nguyen also won in four other categories, including first in Best Crime and Court Story and Best Lifestyle Feature Story, second in Best Personality Profile, Long, and Best Business Feature Story.

The judges said Nguyen’s Best Lifestyle Feature Story, about poet Troy Osaki, was “terrific storytelling.”

“Grabs you in the first two paragraphs and doesn’t let go. Everything from Bruce Lee to Blink 182. Good art, too. Deals with struggle, personal growth, and acceptance.”

Tiffany Ran won two awards — second place in the Best Lifestyle Feature Story category, and third in the Best Business Feature Story.

Samantha Pak took first place in Best Topical Columns or Blog for her monthly “On the Shelf” column, Vivian Nguyen won second place in Best Story on the Arts, Jason Cruz took second for Best Sports Feature, and publisher Assunta Ng took second for Best General Interest Column or Blog.

One-hundred people attended the awards ceremony on Oct. 13 during the WNPA’s annual convention in Olympia at the Red Lion Hotel. This year’s entries were judged by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.