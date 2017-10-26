Northwest Asian Weekly endorsements for the Nov. 7 election

STATE
Legislative District 45, State Senator
Either Manka Dhingra or Jinyoung Lee Englund
Legislative District 48, Representative Position 1
Vandana Slatter (Prefers Democrat Party)
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
Michael S. Spearman
COUNTY
King County Executive — Dow Constantine
Sheriff — Mitzi Johanknecht
Proposition No. 1 — APPROVED
PORT OF SEATTLE
Commissioner Position 1 — John Creighton
Commissioner Position 3 — Stephanie Bowman
Commissioner Position 4 — Either Preeti Shridhar or Peter Steinbrueck
CITY OF SEATTLE
Mayor — Jenny Durkan
City of Seattle City Attorney — Pete Holmes
Council Position 8 — Teresa Mosqueda
Council Position 9 — Either M. Lorena Gonzalez or Pat Murakami
SEATTLE SCHOOLS
Director District 4 — Eden Mack
Director District 5 — Omar Vasquez
Director District 7 — Betty Patu
CITY OF BELLEVUE
Council Position 2 — Conrad Lee
Council Position 4 — Jared Nieuwenhuis
Council Position 5 — Janice Zahn
CITY OF FEDERAL WAY
Council Position 4 — Hoang Tran
CITY OF KENT
Council Position 2 — Satwinder Kaur
CITY OF KIRKLAND
Council Position 7 — Uzma Butte
CITY OF MERCER ISLAND
Council Position 6 — Benson Wong
CITY OF SHORELINE
Council Position 1 — Jin-Ah Kim
Council Position 5 — Susan Chang
Comments
Jennifer says
I honestly don’t understand this list – for Bellevue city council recs, Conrad and Jared have completely different views on issues comparing to what Janice advocates for. Conrad and Jared are against the east gate shelter and drug injection site, while Janice supports the east gate shelter and receives a lot of donation from king county (the ppl who had the idea of having drug injection sites everywhere).
How did the editor come up with such a INCONSISTANT list??????