Northwest Asian Weekly endorsements for the Nov. 7 election

STATE

Legislative District 45, State Senator
Either Manka Dhingra or Jinyoung Lee Englund

Legislative District 48, Representative Position 1
Vandana Slatter (Prefers Democrat Party)

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
Michael S. Spearman

COUNTY

King County Executive — Dow Constantine

Sheriff — Mitzi Johanknecht

Proposition No. 1 — APPROVED

PORT OF SEATTLE

Commissioner Position 1 — John Creighton

Commissioner Position 3 — Stephanie Bowman

Commissioner Position 4 — Either Preeti Shridhar or Peter Steinbrueck

CITY OF SEATTLE

Mayor — Jenny Durkan

City of Seattle City Attorney — Pete Holmes

Council Position 8 — Teresa Mosqueda

Council Position 9 — Either M. Lorena Gonzalez or Pat Murakami

SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Director District 4 — Eden Mack

Director District 5 — Omar Vasquez

Director District 7 — Betty Patu

CITY OF BELLEVUE

Council Position 2 — Conrad Lee

Council Position 4 — Jared Nieuwenhuis

Council Position 5 — Janice Zahn

CITY OF FEDERAL WAY

Council Position 4 — Hoang Tran

CITY OF KENT

Council Position 2 — Satwinder Kaur

CITY OF KIRKLAND

Council Position 7 — Uzma Butte

CITY OF MERCER ISLAND

Council Position 6 — Benson Wong

CITY OF SHORELINE

Council Position 1 — Jin-Ah Kim

Council Position 5 — Susan Chang

Comments

  1. I honestly don’t understand this list – for Bellevue city council recs, Conrad and Jared have completely different views on issues comparing to what Janice advocates for. Conrad and Jared are against the east gate shelter and drug injection site, while Janice supports the east gate shelter and receives a lot of donation from king county (the ppl who had the idea of having drug injection sites everywhere).
    How did the editor come up with such a INCONSISTANT list??????

