Northwest Asian Weekly endorsements for the Nov. 7 election

STATE

Legislative District 45, State Senator
Either Manka Dhingra or Jinyoung Lee Englund

Legislative District 48, Representative Position 1
Vandana Slatter (Prefers Democrat Party)

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
Michael S. Spearman

COUNTY

King County Executive — Dow Constantine

Sheriff — Mitzi Johanknecht

Proposition No. 1 — APPROVED

PORT OF SEATTLE

Commissioner Position 1 — John Creighton

Commissioner Position 3 — Stephanie Bowman

Commissioner Position 4 — Either Preeti Shridhar or Peter Steinbrueck

CITY OF SEATTLE

Mayor — Jenny Durkan

City of Seattle City Attorney — Pete Holmes

Council Position 8 — Teresa Mosqueda

Council Position 9 — Either M. Lorena Gonzalez or Pat Murakami

SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Director District 4 — Eden Mack

Director District 5 — Omar Vasquez

Director District 7 — Betty Patu

CITY OF BELLEVUE

Council Position 2 — Conrad Lee

Council Position 4 — Jared Nieuwenhuis

Council Position 5 — Janice Zahn

CITY OF FEDERAL WAY

Council Position 4 — Hoang Tran

CITY OF KENT

Council Position 2 — Satwinder Kaur

CITY OF KIRKLAND

Council Position 7 — Uzma Butte

CITY OF MERCER ISLAND

Council Position 6 — Benson Wong

CITY OF SHORELINE

Council Position 1 — Jin-Ah Kim

Council Position 5 — Susan Chang

