Northwest Asian Weekly endorsements for the Nov. 7 election

STATE
Legislative District 45, State Senator
Either Manka Dhingra or Jinyoung Lee Englund
Legislative District 48, Representative Position 1
Vandana Slatter (Prefers Democrat Party)
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
Michael S. Spearman
COUNTY
King County Executive — Dow Constantine
Sheriff — Mitzi Johanknecht
Proposition No. 1 — APPROVED
PORT OF SEATTLE
Commissioner Position 1 — John Creighton
Commissioner Position 3 — Stephanie Bowman
Commissioner Position 4 — Either Preeti Shridhar or Peter Steinbrueck
CITY OF SEATTLE
Mayor — Jenny Durkan
City of Seattle City Attorney — Pete Holmes
Council Position 8 — Teresa Mosqueda
Council Position 9 — Either M. Lorena Gonzalez or Pat Murakami
SEATTLE SCHOOLS
Director District 4 — Eden Mack
Director District 5 — Omar Vasquez
Director District 7 — Betty Patu
CITY OF BELLEVUE
Council Position 2 — Conrad Lee
Council Position 4 — Jared Nieuwenhuis
Council Position 5 — Janice Zahn
CITY OF FEDERAL WAY
Council Position 4 — Hoang Tran
CITY OF KENT
Council Position 2 — Satwinder Kaur
CITY OF KIRKLAND
Council Position 7 — Uzma Butte
CITY OF MERCER ISLAND
Council Position 6 — Benson Wong
CITY OF SHORELINE
Council Position 1 — Jin-Ah Kim
Council Position 5 — Susan Chang
