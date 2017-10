Volunteers for the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) Seattle chapter took part in a cleanup event in the International District (ID) on Oct. 22

For the past few years, NAAAP-Seattle has teamed up with the City of Seattle to participate in the Adopt-A-Street Program in an effort to keep Seattle clean. NAAAP-Seattle adopted two street segments in the ID: South Jackson Street and South King Street from 5th Avenue South to Rainier Avenue South.