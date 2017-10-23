King County councilmembers celebrate Filipino veterans

As part of the Metropolitan King County Council’s recognition of Filipino History Month, councilmembers on Oct. 16 also celebrated Filipino veterans who are being recognized by Congress for their service during World War II.

On Oct. 25th, 1965, the members of the Philippines Commonwealth Army and the Special Philippines Scouts joined the Allied Forces to fight in the Pacific, as part of the U.S. Armed Forces of the Far East.

There are still 12 living veterans from this region who will be receiving the Congressional Gold Medal, as well as other family members of deceased veterans who will be traveling to Washington, D.C. at the end of the month for the celebration.