Kin On gala raises nearly $250K

Kin On raised nearly $250,000 at its 32nd anniversary gala on Sept. 30 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue.

Over 450 people attended the “Future Forward Festival” auction dinner event.

This year’s event raised funds to help complete the Kin On Expansion Project to construct a brand new assisted living facility and adult family home.

Sam Wan — who led Kin On from a small rented facility in First Hill to a multi-million dollar organization — was recognized.

Also, Dr. Curtiss Chin, son of Ark and Winnie Chin, donated $200,000 toward Kin On’s Adult Family Home.