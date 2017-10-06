Hyeok Kim leaving City Hall Oct. 13

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Seattle Mayor Tim Burgess expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Deputy Mayor Hyeok Kim on Oct 2., after she announced her planned departure from City government on Oct. 13th to prepare for the expansion of her family.

In a statement, Burgess said, “Over these last four years, Hyeok’s passion and commitment to vulnerable and underrepresented communities in our City has set a standard in engagement and inclusion. As an immigrant, herself, she relentlessly advocated for members of the immigrant and refugee community.”

Kim is the first Asian American woman to serve as deputy mayor in Seattle’s history.

Burgess also said, “Hyeok’s community engagement helped bring City Hall closer to the people, and her efforts on education, public safety, and homelessness have directly affected people’s lives for the better.”