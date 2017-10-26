EDITORIAL: Two crucial races

Two women are battling each other to become Seattle’s next mayor.

In the local Asian community, support appears to be split down the middle for Cary Moon and Jenny Durkan.

While the community is divided, the upside is, more and more Asians are getting involved in the political process and making their voices be heard. Remember, if you don’t vote, you are diminishing your power.

The Northwest Asian Weekly is endorsing Jenny Durkan because she is a strong candidate, experienced, and has a good track record of getting things done.

Eric H. Holder Jr., the U.S. attorney general from 2009 to 2015, said it best in a statement endorsing Durkan. “Jenny doesn’t just discuss the problems — she takes urgent action.”

And action is what we need in Seattle. A doer, not a talker. From solving homelessness, finding affordable housing solutions, and more, Durkan is familiar with the pulse of the Asian community, and its issues and needs.

She also has the support of many prominent Asian community leaders, such as Dolores Sibonga — first woman of color to serve on the Seattle City Council. Sibonga told the Northwest Asian Weekly that Durkan has worked with community leaders of people of color for a long time, including Ruthann Kurose, Martha Choe, Gary Locke, and Nate Miles.

In fact, Locke endorsed Durkan in the mayoral race — a big deal coming from the nation’s first Chinese American governor, the first Chinese American U.S. ambassador to China, the first Chinese American commerce secretary, and King County Executive — and Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell.

Even the city’s interim mayor, Tim Burgess, said, “Jenny is a leader who will get good things done for our city.”

Cary Moon, in our opinion, is too concerned with gathering too much input, hampering the ability to make quick decisions necessary for challenging problems.

Durkan was one of President Obama’s first appointments. She’s been on the front lines fighting for civil rights and making real systemic reforms for decades. We hope you join us in standing with her.

Washington’s 45th Legislative District

This race between Democrat Manka Dhingra and Republican Jinyoung Englund will determine the balance of power in Olympia.

Both candidates are equally strong. And for the Asian community, it’s a win either way. And we support them both.

Republicans currently control the Washington State Senate by one vote. This race will directly impact decision-making on the many critical issues, such as taxes, K-12 and higher education funding, transportation, and issues around healthcare and immigration.