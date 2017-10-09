EDI fundraiser

The Executive Development Institute (EDI) held its annual benefit dinner and auction on Sept. 28 at The Foundry.

The event, called Inclusion Fusion, raised more than $120,000 — the money will help grow EDI’s programs and empower the next generation of leaders.

Close to 200 people attended the event.

Established in 1994, EDI is a nonprofit committed to building a community of diverse global leaders.

Today, over 900 alumni are contributing in leadership positions throughout the Pacific Northwest.