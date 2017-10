More than 300 people participated in the Double Ten parade in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Oct. 8.

Double Ten in Taiwan is a national holiday, but it’s also recognized in China, Hong Kong, and Chinatowns across the United States. It commemorates the start of the Wuchang Uprising of Oct. 10, 1911 (10-10 or double ten).

Community organizations from all over the Puget Sound region took part in the parade.