Classifieds

Employment
Community Living Connections Specialist I –
Vietnamese-speaking
Responsible for providing culturally competent and linguistically
accessible information and assistance services to limited English-
speaking Asian American and Pacific Islander elderly and adults living
with disabilities. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in social work or
social/behavioral science; or Associate’s degree or equivalent in
social work or social/behavioral science + 3 years of social services
experience. Must be fluent in Vietnamese language and English. For
more information, visit https://acrs.org/careers/current-openings/.
Send resume & cover letter to:
hr@acrs.org.
