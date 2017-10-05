Classifieds

Employment

Community Living Connections Specialist I –

Vietnamese-speaking

Responsible for providing culturally competent and linguistically

accessible information and assistance services to limited English-

speaking Asian American and Pacific Islander elderly and adults living

with disabilities. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in social work or

social/behavioral science; or Associate’s degree or equivalent in

social work or social/behavioral science + 3 years of social services

experience. Must be fluent in Vietnamese language and English. For

more information, visit https://acrs.org/careers/current-openings/.

Send resume & cover letter to:

hr@acrs.org.