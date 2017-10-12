CISC director leaving

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY
Dorothy Wong will be leaving her position as Executive Director of the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) at the end of this month.
A source told the Northwest Asian Weekly that CISC wanted to go in a “different direction” and be more aggressive in raising money.
In a statement, CISC thanked Wong “for dedicating four years of service to the agency and local community. We wish her the very best in her future career endeavors.”
CISC will be launching a search for a new executive director “with a view toward the next phase of leadership in ensuring a sustainable future for the organization.”
