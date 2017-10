More than 100 people attended the Centennial Celebration of the Chinese Institute of Engineers (CIE) on Sept. 9.

The event, at the Bellevue Westin, included two sessions with panels.

It was an opportunity for Asian American Pacific Islander engineers in the region to meet and network.

Former governor Gary Locke and Bellevue City Councilman Conrad Lee were speakers at the event.

Several students received scholarships.