Predictions and advice for the week of October 7 – 13, 2017

Rat — Make time to take stock of what you have. If not, you run the risk of missing out on the true value of what you are holding.

Ox — As you seek harmony, there are those who hit a sour note. Be patient as you get everyone on the same page.

Tiger — As you rush against the clock, remember the beauty of self-imposed deadlines is that you can push it out if you need to.

Rabbit — Be direct about what you want. The hints you have been dropping simply haven’t sufficed in getting your message across.

Dragon — Are you at odds with what you see versus what you think you know? An open mind will help you to find the answers faster.

Snake — Reserve your endorsement until you are comfortable with the choices. Backtracking is far less agreeable than proceeding cautiously from the get-go.

Horse — It is harder to change course as you gain momentum. That in itself is not reason enough to keep going, unless it is the right direction for you.

Goat — Estimates can be quite helpful, but where precision or accuracy is required, you will need more than a guess.

Monkey — With a new understanding comes a responsibility to do better. You are more than ready for the challenge ahead.

Rooster — Don’t let fear of the unknown keep you from finding out what is around the corner. Best to move forward than to be held back.

Dog — The delight of discovery is just the beginning. As you delve deeper, there are even greater rewards to be revealed.

Pig — While a temporary solution is working for now, it is to your advantage to come up with a permanent one soon.