Artist Ron Ho passes

Ronald Ho died peacefully in his Seattle home on Sept. 7, after a battle with prostate cancer. He was a world-renowned jewelry artist and celebrated teacher whose work has been shown and collected by major museums nationally and internationally.

Ho grew up in Hawaii, received his undergraduate degree from Pacific Lutheran University, and received his Masters of Art Education from the University of Washington.

His awards included Asian Artist of the Year from the Wing Luke Asian Museum, and the Bellevue Arts Commission recognized him with their Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.