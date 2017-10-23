ACRS annual benefit gala

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) raised $322,000 at its annual benefit gala, A Culinary Journey, at the Westin Bellevue on Oct. 7.

It was an evening of inspiring stories and culinary delights by local Asian American and Pacific Islander chefs. Rep. Pramila Jayapal was a guest speaker.

Money raised from the fundraiser helps to sustain vital services that save and improve lives in the community.

ACRS staff, many of whom speak the language of the people they serve, assist more than 26,000 people annually.