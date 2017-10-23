79th anniversary of Luck Ngi Musical Club

The Luck Ngi Musical Club celebrated its 79th anniversary on Sept. 16. They held a Cantonese Opera performance at the Grand Hall of the Chong Wa Benevolent Association.

Four famous excerpts were played, including “Song and Dance for Zhou Yu,” “Story of an Umbrella,” “The Fort of Fan Jiang,” and “A Drunken Beating of the Royal Princess.”

The Club also invited Erhu virtuoso Wang Bing Yao and his daughter Yoli Wang on the Yang Qin to play for the audience between the second and third excerpt.

Musicians from the Yu Sing Music Club from Portland joined the ensemble.