WASITRAC and UW host visit from business delegation from India

Atulya Mishra (left) shaking hands with one of the reception hosts. (Photo by George LIu)

The Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee (WASITRAC) and the University of Washington Bothell School of Business hosted a community reception on Aug. 25, in honor of a visiting business delegation from India.

M.C. Sampath, Minister of Industries for the Government of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Atulya Mishra, and M.S. Shanmugham were among the guests of honor at the Bellevue event.

Western Washington is home to a growing community of highly educated India-born engineers and their families. WASITRAC provides information on doing business in and with India. ■

