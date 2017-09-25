UW alum to be honored

The University of Washington (UW) Department of Communication is giving out the Outstanding Early Career Award to My Tam H. Nguyen. Every year, the UW honors outstanding alumni who are making a difference in their careers.

Nguyen graduated with a B.A. in 2006, and she got a Master’s in Urban Planning from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design.

She is currently vice president of business development at Blokable Inc., a modular housing technology company made in Washington state — with the mission to make housing accessible for everyone. Prior to Blokable, Nguyen was the deputy campaign manager for the 7th Congressional District race in 2016, and the first social media manager for Gov. Jay Inslee.

The awards presentation will be held on Oct. 4.