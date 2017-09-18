Trump nominates India born Manisha Singh

President Trump announced on Sept. 7 that he’s nominating Manisha Singh to be Assistant Secretary of State, Economic, and Business Affairs.

Born in India, Singh is currently Chief Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor to U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan.

She speaks fluent Hindi and her private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational law firms and working in-house at an investment bank. She earned an LL.M. in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law, and a B.A. from the University of Miami. ■