Northwest Asian Weekly

Advertisement
You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Trump nominates India born Manisha Singh

Trump nominates India born Manisha Singh

By Leave a Comment

Manisha Singh

President Trump announced on Sept. 7 that he’s nominating Manisha Singh to be Assistant Secretary of State, Economic, and Business Affairs.

Born in India, Singh is currently Chief Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor to U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan.

She speaks fluent Hindi and her private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational law firms and working in-house at an investment bank. She earned an LL.M. in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law, and a B.A. from the University of Miami. ■

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *