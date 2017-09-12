Stuff to do, Sept. 9-15

SEPT 7
Free First Thursday, Wing Luke Museum
Wing Luke Museum, Seattle Chinatown/ID
Free during museum hours
wingluke.org
SEPT 8
Dozer’s Warehouse on Beacon Hill art show
Beacon Arts Community Space
2507 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle
5–10 p.m.
Ping Pong Pop-up: Hing Hay Park
Hing Hay Park, International District, Seattle
2–5 p.m.
SEPT 9
K-Night: Kpop and Khiphop Dance Party
Stage, 172 S. Washington St., Seattle
10 p.m.–2 a.m.
RSVP for free before 11 p.m.
Entry fee at door
Shaolin Kung Fu Performance, to raise MONEY for Hurricane Harvey Relief
Theatre at Meydenbauer Center
11100 Northeast 6th St., Bellevue
7 p.m.
$38–$98
seattleshaolinkungfu.com
100th anniversary of the Chinese Institute of Engineers/uSA
Westin Hotel Bellevue
1–9:30 p.m.
ciemail@cie-sea.org
cie-sea.org
Seattle Thai Festival 2017
North Seattle College
9500 College Way N., Seattle
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Guam
Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma
11 a.m.–12 p.m.
$20
RSVP 253-383-3900
asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia
14th Annual Sustainable Ballard Festival
Ballard Commons Park
11 a.m.
Chinatown-ID Night Market
Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
4 p.m.–midnight
“The Finding Cleveland Experience,” Documentary screening about early Chinese immigrants
Seattle Chinese Baptist Church
7 p.m.
Free admission
Info via registration@cacaseattle.org
SEPT 10
Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival
Seattle Center Armory, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Roof
11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Free admission
seattlelivealohafestival.com
SEPT 12
AWAKE Lifestyle Event, Female empowerment and networking
Nordstrom, 500 Pine St, Seattle
6–9 p.m.
$15–$20
awakewomen.net
SEPT 14
2017 8th Annual Ethnic Media Meet & Greet
Nagomi Tea House, 519 6th Ave. S., Seattle
Free
SEPT 15
‘First They Killed My Father’ Khmer Film Screening
Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Safeco Activity Center, 3639 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle
Free
Off the Walls: Remembering and Creating Art & Dance of India
Seattle Art Museum
7–10 p.m.
Free with RSVP
seattleartmuseum.org
SEPT 16
Off the Walls: after Dark
Seattle Art Museum
7–10 p.m.
Free with RSVP
seattleartmuseum.org
Wedgwood Community Picnic
Hunter Tree Farm
7744 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle
3 p.m.
Sea Mar Community Health Centers’ Fiestas Patrias, “Let’s Walk Together”
South Park & Seattle Center
11 a.m.
SEPT 17
KAC-WA Annual Korean BBQ Cookoff
Seward Park, Seattle, Shelter #3
5895 Lake Washington Blvd
3–5 p.m.
Free–$15
info@kacwashington.org
SEPT 19
WSCRC U.S. Asia Economic Policy: View from U.S. ConGress seminar
K&L Gates
925 4th Ave #2900, Seattle
4–5:30 p.m.
$10–$30
info@wscrc.org
“Chibi Samurai” book signing and craft event with Sanae Ishida
Kinokuniya Bookstore
525 S. Weller St., Seattle
2 p.m.
206-587-2477
ebseattle@kinokunya.com
SEPT 22
Renton Multicultural Festival
Carco Theatre
1717 SE Maple Valley Highway, Renton
7–10 p.m.
Free admission
rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival
SEPT 23
Renton Multicultural Festival
Renton Pavilion Event Center and Piazza Park
233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton
3–7 p.m.
Free admission
rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival
Korean ChuSeok Festival
4851 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free admission
apcc96.org
SEPT 30
JACL is holding a seminar, “Gaining Influence – Developing Leaders for Equity and Justice in Private, Public, and NonProfit Sectors”
Keiro Northwest
Free admission
Registration is required at jaclleadershipsept30.eventbrite.com
OCT 6 – 15
Tasveer South Asian Film Festival
Films will be shown in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, and Bothell
sumathi@tasveer.org
tasveer.org
OCT 7
Japan Week at Bellevue College
Bellevue College
3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free admission
japanweek@bellevuecollege.edu
OCT 14
Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Taiwan
Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma
11 a.m.–12 p.m.
$20
RSVP 253-383-3900
asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia
NOV 4
Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Philippines
Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma
11 a.m.–12 p.m.
$20
RSVP 253-383-3900
asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia
DEC 2
Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Hawaii
Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma
11 a.m.–12 p.m.
$20
RSVP 253-383-3900
asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia
