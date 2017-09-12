Stuff to do, Sept. 9-15

Off the Walls: after Dark Seattle Art Museum 7–10 p.m. Free with RSVP seattleartmuseum.org

Off the Walls: Remembering and Creating Art & Dance of India Seattle Art Museum 7–10 p.m. Free with RSVP seattleartmuseum.org

‘First They Killed My Father’ Khmer Film Screening Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Safeco Activity Center, 3639 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle Free

“The Finding Cleveland Experience,” Documentary screening about early Chinese immigrants Seattle Chinese Baptist Church 7 p.m. Free admission Info via registration@cacaseattle.org

Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Guam Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma 11 a.m.–12 p.m. $20 RSVP 253-383-3900 asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia

100th anniversary of the Chinese Institute of Engineers/uSA Westin Hotel Bellevue 1–9:30 p.m. ciemail@cie-sea.org cie-sea.org

Shaolin Kung Fu Performance, to raise MONEY for Hurricane Harvey Relief Theatre at Meydenbauer Center 11100 Northeast 6th St., Bellevue 7 p.m. $38–$98 seattleshaolinkungfu.com

K-Night: Kpop and Khiphop Dance Party Stage, 172 S. Washington St., Seattle 10 p.m.–2 a.m. RSVP for free before 11 p.m. Entry fee at door

Free First Thursday, Wing Luke Museum Wing Luke Museum, Seattle Chinatown/ID Free during museum hours wingluke.org

SEPT 17

KAC-WA Annual Korean BBQ Cookoff

Seward Park, Seattle, Shelter #3

5895 Lake Washington Blvd

3–5 p.m.

Free–$15

info@kacwashington.org

SEPT 19

WSCRC U.S. Asia Economic Policy: View from U.S. ConGress seminar

K&L Gates

925 4th Ave #2900, Seattle

4–5:30 p.m.

$10–$30

info@wscrc.org

“Chibi Samurai” book signing and craft event with Sanae Ishida

Kinokuniya Bookstore

525 S. Weller St., Seattle

2 p.m.

206-587-2477

ebseattle@kinokunya.com

SEPT 22

Renton Multicultural Festival

Carco Theatre

1717 SE Maple Valley Highway, Renton

7–10 p.m.

Free admission

rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival

SEPT 23

Renton Multicultural Festival

Renton Pavilion Event Center and Piazza Park

233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton

3–7 p.m.

Free admission

rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival

Korean ChuSeok Festival

4851 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free admission

apcc96.org

SEPT 30

JACL is holding a seminar, “Gaining Influence – Developing Leaders for Equity and Justice in Private, Public, and NonProfit Sectors”

Keiro Northwest

Free admission

Registration is required at jaclleadershipsept30.eventbrite.com

OCT 6 – 15

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Films will be shown in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, and Bothell

sumathi@tasveer.org

tasveer.org

OCT 7

Japan Week at Bellevue College

Bellevue College

3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free admission

japanweek@bellevuecollege.edu

OCT 14

Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Taiwan

Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

$20

RSVP 253-383-3900

asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia

NOV 4

Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Philippines

Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

$20

RSVP 253-383-3900

asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia

DEC 2

Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Hawaii

Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

$20

RSVP 253-383-3900

asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia