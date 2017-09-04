Korea 65: The Forgotten War Remembered documents the broader impact of war The Capitol Building, Olympia State Reception Room, 3rd Floor 2:30 p.m. info@sos.wa.gov

“The Finding Cleveland Experience,” Documentary screening about early Chinese immigrants Seattle Chinese Baptist Church 7 p.m. Free admission Info via registration@cacaseattle.org

Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Guam Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma 11 a.m.–12 p.m. $20 RSVP 253-383-3900 asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia

100th anniversary of the Chinese Institute of Engineers/uSA Westin Hotel Bellevue 1–9:30 p.m. ciemail@cie-sea.org cie-sea.org

75th Rememberance of Puyallup Assembly Center, ‘Camp Harmony’ Washington State Fairgrounds 10 a.m. thefair.com/pac

SEPT 19

WSCRC U.S. Asia Economic Policy: View from U.S. ConGress seminar

K&L Gates

925 4th Ave #2900, Seattle

4–5:30 p.m.

$10–$30

info@wscrc.org

“Chibi Samurai” book signing and craft event with Sanae Ishida

Kinokuniya Bookstore

525 S. Weller St., Seattle

2 p.m.

206-587-2477

ebseattle@kinokunya.com

SEPT 22

Renton Multicultural Festival

Carco Theatre

1717 SE Maple Valley Highway, Renton

7–10 p.m.

Free admission

rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival

SEPT 23

Renton Multicultural Festival

Renton Pavilion Event Center and Piazza Park

233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton

3–7 p.m.

Free admission

rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival

Korean ChuSeok Festival

4851 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free admission

apcc96.org

SEPT 30

JACL is holding a seminar, “Gaining Influence – Developing Leaders for Equity and Justice in Private, Public, and NonProfit Sectors”

Keiro Northwest

Free admission

Registration is required at jaclleadershipsept30.eventbrite.com

OCT 6–15

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Films will be shown in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, and Bothell

sumathi@tasveer.org

tasveer.org