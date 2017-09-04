SEPT 2
75th Rememberance of Puyallup Assembly Center, ‘Camp Harmony’
Washington State Fairgrounds
10 a.m.
thefair.com/pac
SEPT 8
Dozer’s Warehouse on Beacon Hill art show
Beacon Arts Community Space
2507 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle
5–10 p.m.
Ping Pong Pop-up: Hing Hay Park
Hing Hay Park, International District, Seattle
2–5 p.m.
SEPT 9
100th anniversary of the Chinese Institute of Engineers/uSA
Westin Hotel Bellevue
1–9:30 p.m.
ciemail@cie-sea.org
cie-sea.org
Seattle THai Festival 2017
North Seattle College
9500 College Way N., Seattle
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Guam
Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma
11 a.m.–12 p.m.
$20
RSVP 253-383-3900
asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia
14th Annual Sustainable Ballard Festival
Ballard Commons Park
11 a.m.
Chinatown-ID Night Market
Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
4 p.m.–midnight
“The Finding Cleveland Experience,” Documentary screening about early Chinese immigrants
Seattle Chinese Baptist Church
7 p.m.
Free admission
Info via registration@cacaseattle.org
SEPT 10
Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival
Seattle Center Armory, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Roof
11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Free admission
seattlelivealohafestival.com
SEPT 14
Korea 65: The Forgotten War Remembered documents the broader impact of war
The Capitol Building, Olympia
State Reception Room, 3rd Floor
2:30 p.m.
info@sos.wa.gov
SEPT 16
Wedgwood Community Picnic
Hunter Tree Farm
7744 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle
3 p.m.
Sea Mar Community Health Centers’ Fiestas Patrias, “Let’s Walk Together”
South Park & Seattle Center
11 a.m.
SEPT 17
KAC-WA Annual Korean BBQ Cookoff
Seward Park, Seattle, Shelter #3
5895 Lake Washington Blvd
3–5 p.m.
Free–$15
info@kacwashington.org
SEPT 19
WSCRC U.S. Asia Economic Policy: View from U.S. ConGress seminar
K&L Gates
925 4th Ave #2900, Seattle
4–5:30 p.m.
$10–$30
info@wscrc.org
“Chibi Samurai” book signing and craft event with Sanae Ishida
Kinokuniya Bookstore
525 S. Weller St., Seattle
2 p.m.
206-587-2477
ebseattle@kinokunya.com
SEPT 22
Renton Multicultural Festival
Carco Theatre
1717 SE Maple Valley Highway, Renton
7–10 p.m.
Free admission
rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival
SEPT 23
Renton Multicultural Festival
Renton Pavilion Event Center and Piazza Park
233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton
3–7 p.m.
Free admission
rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival
Korean ChuSeok Festival
4851 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free admission
apcc96.org
SEPT 30
JACL is holding a seminar, “Gaining Influence – Developing Leaders for Equity and Justice in Private, Public, and NonProfit Sectors”
Keiro Northwest
Free admission
Registration is required at jaclleadershipsept30.eventbrite.com
OCT 6–15
Tasveer South Asian Film Festival
Films will be shown in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, and Bothell
sumathi@tasveer.org
tasveer.org
