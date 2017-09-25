Seattle native serves aboard Navy warship in Japan

Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Apostol is one of 300 men and women serving aboard the USS Curtis Wilbur.

The Seattle native and 2010 Renton High School graduate is an operations specialist responsible for operating the communications, radar, and navigation equipment that tracks ships, aircraft, and enemy missiles. “Being forward deployed in Japan can get stressful because we are always under way, but it also provides the opportunity to experience a new culture,” said Apostol. “I received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for assisting with Exercise Talisman Saber. It is good to know that your hard work pays off in the end.”

Apostol, of Filipino descent, said his grandfather always wanted to serve, but never had the chance to, “so I want to serve for him.”