Rajeev Varma part of Pride and Prejudice cast

Seattle Repertory Theatre announced this week the full ensemble cast of its highly anticipated stage adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice.

Rajeev Varma has been cast as Mr. Bennet/Charlotte Lucas. He can currently be seen as Hasmukh in the comedy series “Brown Nation” on Netflix.

He appeared in Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Indian Ink by Tom Stoppard, as The Maharajah of Jummapur. Varma created New Zealand’s first Indo-Asian theatre company, The Untouchables Collective. Pride and Prejudice runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 29. ■