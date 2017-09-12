Predictions and advice for the week of September 9–15, 2017

By Sun Lee Chang

Northwest Asian Weekly

Rat — You have come full circle from where you started. What you have learned should enable you to begin anew in the best direction.

Ox — An uncomfortable question has you thinking about an old issue, which you may finally be able to put to rest.

Tiger — Although you are a stickler for doing things the right way, there are times where the rules just don’t apply.

Rabbit — The countdown has been in motion for a while. It will soon be time for you to meet the challenge before you.

Dragon — Are you looking to recapture what was once lost? A more rewarding endeavor would be to build something for the future instead.

Snake — Is there meaning behind what you are giving away? Your actions could be speaking to something you are hesitant to say out loud.

Horse — You are no novice when it comes to matters of art. Follow your instincts when embarking on a creative project.

Goat — Although you aren’t quite as comfortable as you would like to be, your confidence will grow as you pass the tests along the way.

Monkey — A special occasion is not a reason to suspend your usual good sense. Being on your game should actually enhance the celebration.

Rooster — As you move slowly toward a more regimented schedule, you may find your level of efficiency rising as well.

Dog — Are you growing tired of someone else’s drama? Don’t put yourself in the middle of it, if you have a choice.

Pig — Instead of trying to keep up with someone else measure by measure, shift the focus to where you need to go.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.