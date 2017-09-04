Predictions and advice for the week of Sept 2-8, 2017

Rat — Be wary of those who show up only when you have something to give. Read the actions, not just the words.

Ox — You have much to offer the right person. Don’t underestimate the true worth of what you are able to do.

Tiger — Interested in keeping, one step or more, ahead of the competition? Rather than discounting the feedback from your team, solicit their valuable input.

Rabbit — While it has taken time to reach this point, you are now ready to put the finishing touches on a long running project.

Dragon — A slight wrinkle should not delay your plans to move ahead. There are ways to smooth it out before it becomes a problem.

Snake — An opening has emerged that is tempting to say the least. You have a limited amount of time to pursue it, so act before it becomes a missed opportunity.

Horse — Do you feel as though you are on the outside looking in? There is nothing stopping you from opening the door and going inside.

Goat — Though you may be skeptical right now about your chances, you will soon have reason to celebrate.

Monkey — Although you aren’t quite sold on the idea now, you still have time to change your mind before all is said and done.

Rooster — Once you set the record straight, there should be a noticeable and significant reduction in the level of tension.

Dog — Rather than waiting until the last minute to jockey for a prime spot, it is prudent to show up a little early.

Pig — In light of recent developments, keeping a low profile is probably wise until the dust settles.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.