It is with pride and joy that Tsue Chong is moving forward into a new century. We are profoundly grateful of your friendship, loyalty, and generous support over the decades. We would not be here without the support of the community.

Our grandfather started the business 100 years ago. We, the grandchildren and great grandchildren, have followed his example of perseverance and tenacity. We work hard to bring you the best noodles in many different kinds of products, and varieties of fortune cookies for all occasions, including customized fortunes, to delight the young and old.

— The Louie family