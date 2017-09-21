Northwest Asian Weekly’s 35th anniversary: Let’s hear it from our readers

The only weekly English-edition newspaper serving the Asian community in the state of Washington for 35 years.

“Editor, publisher, founder, fundraiser, mother, wife, daughter, mentor and friend. I am truly in awe of the impact [Assunta] and the Northwest Asian Weekly have had on so many lives, including my own. My sincere congratulations on 35 spectacular years!”

— Penny Fukui, Vice President, Woodburn Company

“Congratulations to you and the Seattle Chinese Post. Amazing, it’s already been 35 years. I can still remember your opening day at the lower level of the Bush hotel. Time flies. I wish the SCP many more anniversaries to come. Thank you for your relentless contribution to the greater Seattle community.”

— Faye Dow, reader

“I congratulate Assunta and the entire staff of the Northwest Asian Weekly on the occasion of the paper’s 35th anniversary. The publication has been an integral part of the Seattle community, bringing news of a growing and diverse segment of our population, and vital information not otherwise available to all of us. I know that the paper will remain a dynamic addition to the local scene for another 35 years!”

— Jon Bridge, Co-CEO, Ben Bridge Jeweler

“Congratulations to the Northwest Asian Weekly on its 35th anniversary! I always turn to the Weekly to get a pulse of what is happening in the Asian Pacific Islander community. It has played an important role in covering the issues that impact us, both within the community and in the larger society, even internationally. I also appreciate that the Weekly showcases the accomplishments of many of our members that do not usually get much attention in the mainstream media. You have been an important voice for us. Keep up the good work!”

— Dorothy Wong, Executive Director, Chinese Information and Service Center

“For the last five years, I have been a loyal reader of the Northwest Asian Weekly. From stories that cover local politics, to stories that report on businesses and support Asians in the community, I continue to be a big fan. With your publication now celebrating 35 strong years, I believe that its strength is a testament to your leadership and the support from the local community.”

— Hobie Hong, reader

“The Northwest Asian Weekly provides me with timely information and developments in our communities, as well as opportunities to make my voice heard on important issues facing our society.”

—Cindy Domingo, Chief of Staff to King County Councilman Larry Gossett

— Teresita Batayola, MSUA President and CEO of International Community Health Services (ICHS)

— Bill Tashima, JACL board member

— Rosa Leung, Social Insurance Specialist, Federal Government

— Sherwin Tsao, Microsoft

— ​Gary​ ​Tang,​ community leader

— Johnson​ ​Tang,​ ​Owner​ ​of​ ​L​ ​S​ ​Entertainment

“Happy 35th Birthday! I hope the Northwest Asian Weekly staff can take a break from their relentless weekly deadlines and enjoy birthday bubble tea! Ethnic media is a powerful influencer for building community and making sure we have a voice. Together with the Seattle Chinese Post, this paper makes sure our community’s issues are known, both inside and out. Cheers, great job, and thanks!”

— Beth Takekawa, Executive Director, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience

“Northwest Asian Weekly’s contributions to our community during the past 35 years are commendable, not only as the premier Seattle newspaper reporting about Asians, but also as a catalyst binding different generations and races and families in our community through sponsorship of events, such as the children’s costume parade and trashion fashion contest. My connection to the International District dates to the 1950s through my mother when she and other Japanese mothers worked at Bush Garden. Today, thanks to Northwest Asian Weekly’s sponsorship, parents of different hues are introducing their children to their shared or blended cultural heritages at these fun events in the International District, building precious memories and communities at the same time. Where were you when I was a child?”

— James Doane, Corporate Counsel, Costco Wholesale

“Let’s hear it for the Northwest Asian Weekly. The lively, informative newspaper, a must-read for 35 years, covers the latest news, ranging from business developments to personalities, politics and pop culture. The Asian Weekly forges the bonds that bind, strengthen, and empower an entire community.”

— Jean Godden, former Seattle City Councilmember.

“I have read the Asian Weekly from day one and I love it. I like all the information, including Assunta’s blog, and I learn a lot.”

— May Shing, retired reader.



“The combined efforts of the Northwest Asian Weekly and the Seattle Chinese Post reach thousands of readers across our region to keep people not only informed about what is happening but in a way that connects them to the perspectives and opinions of people that share their culture and heritage. That commonality and shared experience provides a lens that may not always be found elsewhere in

the press or media.”

— Mike Fong, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s Chief of Staff.

“For three and a half decades, the Northwest Asian Weekly has been an invaluable community news outlet. From reporting on local cultural events, serving as a resource to highlight the work of community leaders, to providing a forum to share innovative ideas that inform the diverse communities that live in the Northwest, the Northwest Asian Weekly has shaped the course of our region’s history.”

— U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, Washington’s 9th District

“Since I can’t attend all the API events or meetings, I love staying involved vicariously through the NWAW coverage. The recognition features of the API community is wonderful, as were the years (and decades) of women’s luncheons. Having grown up in a very homogeneous community of Gate and Centralia, Washington, NWAW supplemented my education of API issues and diverse people of the Puget Sound area.”

— State Rep. Cindy Ryu, 32nd Legislative District

“A newspaper has the power to inform and move public opinion. I’ve appreciated the Northwest Asian Weekly for its steadfast coverage of both controversial and everyday life stories affecting our diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.”

— Michael Itti, Executive Director, Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs

“You’ve been a keystone for the international community as a vital source of news and information. Thank you for your unwavering dedication to reflecting the heart and voices of the greater Seattle Asian community for 35 years.”

— Karen Yoshitomi, Executive Director, Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington

“Since I first ‘discovered’ the paper while shopping in the International District, I’ve been an avid reader for over two decades. The high quality, in-depth original journalism, and broad spectrum of accurate news coverage has kept me captivated from my college days, through my early career, and into my professional life.

We need a news outlet that is not afraid to tackle the controversial issues from all sides, especially on topics regarding Asians and Pacific Islanders that is sometimes glossed over by other news agencies.”

— Peter Kwon, SeaTac City Councilmember

“I’ve enjoyed connecting with the Northwest Asian Weekly through events and interviews about the issues that are important to the community. This publication does a great job of keeping readers informed about how the state government is responding to education, public safety, immigration, and many other vital issues that matter to your readers. We need this important media voice now, more than ever. Congratulations to 35 years!”

— Gov. Jay Inslee

“To understand the importance of the Northwest Asian Weekly is to understand hope itself, to feel rescued from doubt once a week when that wonderful paper would hit the stands. There were many a day when I absolutely couldn’t wait to read the reviews, the talk of the town, and the letters, to hear the debates I knew so well, and profiles of people, some strange, some familiar. The Northwest Asian Weekly was part of what made me happier in Chinatown than I ever thought I could be under the circumstances that were my life.”

— Mac Crary, longtime reader

“Through the NWAW Foundation, I was invited to participate in Rainbow Bookfest for several years. Through the efforts of (publisher) Assunta [Ng], Carmen Palomera, and many volunteers, we minority American writers got a chance to interact with minority American readers. Plus, we got to interact with other minority American writers, and I got to discover the wealth of talent the Northwest offers… [The] Northwest Asian Weekly upholds the true tradition of journalism, which means putting differing viewpoints out there and letting the readers decide.”

— Frederick Su, reader

“We appreciate your commitment to amplifying Asian American and Pacific Islander stories in our community. Thank you for keeping us informed and connected for over three decades!”

— Minh-Duc Nguyen, Helping Link

“Wow, 35 years! I look forward to reading the Northwest Asian Weekly from the cover to the back page. My favorite sections are the articles and your blogs! Congratulations on keeping the community informed for 35 YEARS!”

— Patsy Yamada

“What started out as the Seattle Chinese Post became the NW Asian Weekly when Assunta Ng realized that many folks from various Asian communities were reading the paper. A good thing because the paper is still here after 35 years, being an important news source for so many! Congratulations!”

— Lori Matsukawa, KING 5 anchor

“I dropped by one Friday morning and witnessed several Chinese men stopping in to buy copies of the Chinese Post. I was surprised and a bit moved because I realized this was their weekly practice. This meant they had integrated this habit of visiting the Asian Weekly’s office as a part of their lives.”

— Mari Kim, PhD, Manager of Philanthropy and Community Engagement at Homestead Community Land Trust

“Good job, Northwest Asian Weekly! I enjoy your paper and look forward to each issue that keeps us informed on current news in our area and the world. Congratulations on your programs that recognize those who are ‘making a difference.’”

— Louise Matsumoto, retired

“I can’t believe that it’s been over 35 years since [publisher Assunta Ng] came into my travel agency in Chinatown, International District wanting input about publishing a Seattle Chinese newspaper. I was excited and said, “Go for it!” [She] not only published one newspaper — the Seattle Chinese Post, but also added the Northwest Asian Weekly. Assunta, you gave so many gifts to our pan-Asian community by educating many other communities with your newspapers, about what we did and how we contributed to America in positive ways. Thank you … you did us proud!”

— Vi Mar, reader

“For a city to succeed and thrive, it must have both a vibrant immigrant community and ethnic media run by the community for that community. Thankfully, the City of Seattle has both. Newspapers like Northwest Asian Weekly and the Seattle Chinese Post help ensure our immigrant and refugee neighbors are informed and civically engaged. It also means that departments like the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs can effectively reach and serve vulnerable immigrant families. Congratulations to the Northwest Asian Weekly and the Seattle Chinese Post. We look forward to a continued partnership.”

— Joaquin Uy, City of Seattle Ethnic Media and Communications Specialist

“I was a youth participant in Northwest Asian Weekly’s Seattle Youth Leadership Program (SYLP) in 2007 and in those three weeks, I came out of the program feeling empowered, confident, and I gained a strong sense of solidarity, love, and respect for my peers. I love how the Northwest Asian Weekly supports local businesses and covers stories surrounding the Asian American community here in Seattle. It is definitely important, as it normally isn’t covered.”

— Tracey Wong, dance teacher

“With 35 years of service, you have much to be proud of. The [Northwest Asian Weekly] has become the voice and the go-to source for anyone wanting to know the current issues impacting the community. I know that if you look back at all of the past issues, you will find and feel the true pulse of the International District.”

— Tim Otani

Vice President External Affairs Manager, NW, Union Bank

“My late wife, Bertha, and I, as well as our family, have been readers of Northwest Asian Weekly since day one. We thank you and salute you for keeping Asian American and Pacific Islander news shared with our community.”

— Herb Tsuchiya

“Assunta [Ng], her family, and her staff have informed the community of vital information and news for decades. The newspaper doesn’t just speak to the community, but keeps the broader media informed of information relevant to all citizens of the Northwest.”

— Joan Yoshitomi, community leader

“The Northwest Asian Weekly provides me with timely API community news, human interest stories, and notices of upcoming events. It connects me with our diverse ethnic communities across the region, state, country, and indeed, the world. Thank you to the dedicated staff and may the NWAW celebrate many more anniversaries!”

— Frieda Takamura

“The Northwest Asian Weekly helps me to feel more connected and I always learn! I first read Assunta’s blog, then the Editorial, and ‘Names in the News.’ Finally, I get organized by starting at the front page.”

— Ken Colling, former Goodwill CEO

“Congratulations to the Northwest Asian Weekly on its 35th Anniversary. The professionalism and the many hours of work has sustained the weekly for all these years. The Asian Weekly has been a very valuable asset for the Chinatown-International District. They have committed to many more years of publishing by purchasing the old theater and remodeling it into the Asian Weekly facility. They have never faltered in keeping the ID unique.”

— Tosh Okamoto

“I still remember Assunta Ng coming in to solicit

advertisements when she first started the Seattle Chinese Post 35 years ago… I wanted to support her because it’s good for the Chinese community to have a newspaper. We have been here since the 1960s and many of our customers are Chinese. Although I can’t read Chinese, City Produce has been advertising since then, and never stops. I read the Northwest Asian Weekly. Supporting the newspaper is supporting the community.”

— Pat Suyama, Owner of City Produce

“I hope to be around to also celebrate your 50th anniversary because your creation, the Northwest Asian Weekly, gives me such a well grounded, in depth view of how numerous policies and people are affecting the wellbeing in our local community of color. Deep respect for our cultural heritages, for women, for the elderly, and support and promotion of the talents of our youth is carefully woven throughout each edition and through the programs you present.”

— Vivian Lee

“Congratulations to Assunta Ng and the Northwest Asian Weekly team on your 35th Anniversary. It’s an incredible accomplishment to deliver the news that can only be read here. It’s been an honor to read about my friends, as they succeed in their professional careers … you make community. Here’s to another lucky and prosperous 35 years.”

— John Chen, CEO, Geoteaming

“I have been an avid reader from the start. Congratulations and thank you for 35 years of dedication, service, and advocacy. The Northwest Asian Weekly has truly made a difference in our community.”

— Eugene Tagawa

“Both of us have grown up and lived here in Seattle. When we were young, living in Beacon Hill and Rainier Beach, respectively, there was not much of a cohesive Asian community (although most of us knew each other, that’s how small the community was). The Asian population has exploded since the 1970s and 1980s. Assunta’s vision in starting the Northwest Asian Weekly (and Seattle Chinese Post) have really kept our community cohesive and engaged in all that affects us. Congratulations, Assunta, and thanks for the 35 years of hard work.”

— Wayne and Terry Lau

“Congratulations on 35 years! I live in the San Francisco Bay Area and have been subscribing to the Northwest Asian Weekly for many years. Amazing coverage on international, national, and local issues, and spot on editorials. Thanks and here’s to another 35 years! No, 135 years!

— Dale Minami, Attorney at Law

“We want to extend our heartiest congratulations to the Northwest Asian Weekly and Seattle Chinese Post for empowering the Asian community for 35 years. The commitment to bringing vital news and issues to the public is a great service to us all! Many thanks for creating not one but two publications that enlighten and enrich the lives of our community. I can’t wait to see what the next decade brings! Kin On is grateful for your support all these years.”

— Sam Wan, Kin On CEO

“On behalf of Keiro Northwest, we extend our deepest appreciation for serving as an important source for news, voice for, and friend of our community! Congratulations as we ALL celebrate your 35th anniversary!”

— Jeffrey Hattori, CEO, Keiro Northwest

“You guys have done a good job all these years. I read the Seattle Chinese Post and sometimes, the Northwest Asian Weekly. I was born in America, but went back to China for school. I appreciate reading news about Taiwan and China in the Chinese Post. Television news doesn’t give us much detail, so I like the in-depth stories in the papers. My wife likes the ads … she learns a lot about the community by reading the ads.”

— Henry Louie and Lina Louie, Owner of Tsue Chong Noodles Company

“The Northwest Asian Weekly is a premiere community newspaper that does a great job of chronicling the Asian American experience. Congratulations and thanks for your first 35 years of providing news to and for our community that cannot be found in the mainstream media.”

— Douglas Chin

“My immigrant Chinese parents have been avid readers of the Seattle Chinese Post since its debut. I read the English-version. Since I knew that my parents can read only in Chinese, I was excited to write two features for the Seattle Chinese Post, one on Heni Chaw, retired acrobat from China, and James Mar, longtime community advocate. It started as a small operation and as circulation increased, in 1983, Assunta started the Northwest Asian Weekly to expand beyond the Chinese American population. Reflecting on both papers and its founder, I always appreciate Assunta for giving me an opportunity to write, and most of all, for her dedication to our Asian American and Pacific Islander American community.”

— Connie C. So, PhD, Principal Lecturer, American Ethnic Studies, University of Washington

“I grew up with Asians, Jews, and Blacks at Garfield High School. I recently got into the Golden Hall of Fame at Garfield, joining many Asian inductees. The Northwest Asian Weekly has been a community voice, informing any reader of what transpires in the local Asian community, as well as national and international issues involved in the Asian community. Consistently, it covers other people of color from City Hall to people of influence and power in our state. I appreciate being involved in events organized by the Asian Weekly. [The events] are relevant, timely, and lending a voice to those who don’t have one. It also highlights women often not being heard.”

— Eddie Rye, community leader

“I keep up with the International District (ID) through the Asian Weekly. The ID is a model for Blacks who are going to have to emulate if we want to have an economic-powerful community. It’s inspiring, and hopefully we can do something similar. The Asian Weekly has been focused on the best interests of the Asian community for the past 35 years. Every community should have its own newspaper like the Asian Weekly.”

— Charlie James, community organizer for the African community for 50 years

“Congratulations to the Northwest Asian Weekly for their 35 years of publishing. The paper is a valuable source of news and information for readers in Seattle and beyond.”

— Daryl Campbell President & CEO, Seattle Goodwill

“The community needs to have the Seattle Chinese Post. It is a necessity, especially to new immigrants. It keeps the community informed with local and community news. It tells the readers what’s going on and a place to look for jobs (in the Classifieds section). My clients enjoy reading the Post and would like more to read. They said it’s not enough to be just once a week. Although it’s not easy, I would request more local coverage. It’s okay to rerun some of the stories, as they are essential information to many immigrants.”

— Dennis Lam, Law Offices of Dennis Lam

“Thirty-five years is half of a lifetime for many. The Seattle Chinese Post and Northwest Asian Weekly are still going strong and are vibrant. It is a great achievement that deserves celebrating. Happy 35th anniversary!”

— Fred Yee, community volunteer

“The Northwest Asian Weekly is a leading voice for justice and equality not only in the minority communities, but throughout Washington state and our nation.”

— Nate Miles, Vice President of Government Relations, Lilly

— James Doane, Corporate Counsel, Costco Wholesale

— Beth Takekawa, Executive Director, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience

— Johnson​ ​Tang,​ ​Owner​ ​of​ ​L​ ​S​ ​Entertainment

— ​Gary​ ​Tang,​ community leader

— Sherwin Tsao, Microsoft

— Rosa Leung, Social Insurance Specialist, Federal Government

— Bill Tashima, JACL board member

— Teresita Batayola, MSUA President and CEO of International Community Health Services (ICHS)

“At a time when mainstream print media are struggling to maintain readership and relevancy, the Northwest Asian Weekly continues to deliver timely and informative news articles — mixed with fun and entertaining feature stories — that educate, edify, and engage the pan-Asian Pacific American community of the great Northwest. A local mainstay for the past 35 years, this publication provides an essential public service to and on behalf of our richly diverse Asian and Pacific Islander communities whose voices and visages are not present elsewhere. Thank you, Northwest Asian Weekly, for faithfully chronicling our community through the years!”

— Washington State Representative Sharon Tomiko Santos, 37th Legislative District

“I read the Seattle Chinese Post every week. My crew reads it, too. I have been in business for 17 years and I have gone through many hardships. To see the Chinese Post and Asian Weekly celebrating their 35th anniversaries is inspiring. I have advertised for ever a decade in the Chinese Post, because of the results I get, even though there are other free Chinese newspapers around. My restaurant is located in the north, but I have customers from different parts of the city, even south Seattle, because they’ve seen my restaurant ad over the years.”

— Andy Man, owner of T & T Chinese Seafood Restaurant

Send in your thoughts to editor@nwasianweekly.com.

Join us for our 35th Anniversary Celebration dinner on Oct. 21 at China Harbor restaurant. For tickets, please email rsvp@nwasianweekly.com or call 206-223-0623. To sponsor the event, contact Assunta Ng at assunta@nwasianweekly.com. For more info, visit nwasianweekly.com/35years.

