Murray resigns, Harrell to fill in

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

“I am announcing my resignation as mayor, effective at 5 p.m. (Sept. 13). Ed Murray made the announcement on Sept. 12.”

“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business,” Murray said in a statement.

The announcement came after The Seattle Times reported earlier that same day that a fifth man, a younger cousin of Murray, had come forward and accused Murray of sexual abuse decades ago.

Murray had already announced in May that he would not seek a second term, and he has denied all of the allegations.

“It has also become clear to me that in light of the latest news reports, it is best for the city if I step aside. To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation,” Murray said.

“Mayor Ed Murray’s resignation … is a sad ending to an otherwise stellar political career,” said former Seattle City Councilmember David Della. “I consider Ed a friend and respect his decision to step down.”

Council President Bruce Harrell will become mayor upon Murray’s resignation, and will announce whether he will fill out the remainder of that term this Friday at 5 p.m.

As mayor, Murray pushed to raise the city’s minimum hourly wage to $15. Before becoming mayor, Murray was a long-time Democrat state lawmaker who led the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state. ■