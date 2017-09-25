Mai Khanh Tran reception

Mimi Gan hosted a reception at her home on Sept. 7 for Dr. Mai Khanh Tran, who is running for Congress in California’s 39th District.

Born in Vietnam, Tran moved to the United States in 1975 at age 9. Less than a decade later, she was admitted to Harvard, where she took a job as a janitor to put herself through school. She got a job on Wall Street, went to medical school, and is now a pediatrician.

If she wins, Tran would be only the second Vietnamese woman elected to Congress.

Stephanie Murphy, representing Florida’s 7th Congressional District, was the first.