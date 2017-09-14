Losing history?: Seko Garden’s future uncertain

By Staff

Northwest Asian Weekly

Koichi Kobayashi is looking for a savior. The landscape architect said the community stands to lose a “piece of art and a piece of his history” unless someone steps forward.

He is referring to the home of Joan Seko — which she is planning to sell next spring. She and her late husband Roy used to own the Bush Garden restaurant in the International District (ID).

Seko’s property sits on 2 acres along Phantom Lake in Bellevue and features a Japanese garden, which Kobayashi fears will be demolished when Seko sells.

Kobayashi was friends with Roy Seko, and had an office in the ID near Bush Garden. But he learned of the Seko Garden only months ago while researching gardens built at Japanese internment camps.

Kobayashi thinks it will cost between $5 million and $10 million to purchase the property and restore and improve the garden.

Kobayashi said it would be a shame to lose the garden and hopes someone or some organization will come through.

For more information, go to facebook.com/sekogarden. ■