LETTER: Asian Weekly an easy read for English language learners

I read recently [Assunta Ng’s] article “Want to visit Buckingham Palace?” in the Northwest Asian Weekly. I found it very interesting for two reasons. Its content gives an important glimpse of the customs and traditions of one of the oldest monarchies in the world, and it is so beautifully and smoothly written that when I was reading it, it seems to me I was touching silk. I think that the articles you write and many others in this newspaper could be shown as examples in ESL classes of how to write very well in English. My mother language is Spanish. I speak, write, and understand German well, but I am struggling with the English language. That is the reason why I usually read the Northwest Asian Weekly, it is easy to read.

I salute you,

— Faustino M Marroquin