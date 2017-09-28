Jayapal stands in solidarity with the Seattle Seahawks

Rep. Pramila Jayapal spoke on the House floor on Sept. 25, in support of the Seattle Seahawks and their decision to protest racial injustice during the national anthem before Sunday’s NFL game against the Tennessee Titans.

“These players used their platform to draw attention to the racial and social injustices of our time, and to condemn racism and divisive rhetoric coming from President Trump.”

Jayapal went on to say, “Let us be very clear. These protests are not about disrespecting the flag or our country’s brave men and women in uniform. They are about the oppression of people of color, the number of Black men gunned down by police, and the school-to-prison pipeline. These protests are about speaking out about unacceptable behavior and rhetoric, and fighting for justice.”