Free dental, vision, and medical services offered at giant clinic

Organizers expect to help 4,000 people at a giant health clinic from Oct. 26 through Oct. 29, in KeyArena at Seattle Center.

Now in its fourth year, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together over 100 healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits, private businesses, and thousands of volunteers to help underserved and vulnerable populations. People who struggle to access and/or afford dental, medical, and eye care services may receive them free of charge.

Over the past three years, the clinic has cared for 11,900 patients and provided over $10 million in services. Statistics show patients come to the clinic from 262 unique zip codes and speak 37 primary languages. Forty-seven percent of those who seek services do not have health insurance, 49 percent are unemployed or classified as the working poor, and more than 60 percent of patients are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. ■