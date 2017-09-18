Events, Sept. 16-22

SEPT 14
2017 8th Annual Ethnic Media Meet & Greet
Nagomi Tea House
519 6th Ave. S., Seattle
Free
SEPT 15
‘First They Killed My Father’ Khmer Film Screening
Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Safeco Activity Center3639 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle
Free
Off the Walls: Remembering and Creating Art & Dance of India
Seattle Art Museum
7–10 p.m.
Free with RSVP
seattleartmuseum.org
SEPT 16
A Celebration of Traditional Culture, by Seattle Chinese Garden
Seattle Chinese Garden
6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle
12–3:30 p.m.
$8–$16
Off the Walls: after Dark
Seattle Art Museum
7–10 p.m.
Free with RSVP
seattleartmuseum.org
Wedgwood Community Picnic
Hunter Tree Farm
7744 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle
3 p.m.
Sea Mar Community Health Centers’ Fiestas Patrias, “Let’s Walk Together”
South Park & Seattle Center
11 a.m.
SEPT 17
KAC-WA Annual Korean BBQ Cookoff
Seward Park, Seattle, Shelter #3
5895 Lake Washington Blvd
3–5 p.m.
Free–$15
info@kacwashington.org
SEPT 18
API Heritage Celebration Meeting
305 17th Ave S Seattle, WA 98144
6-7pm
SEPT 19
WSCRC U.S. Asia Economic Policy: View from U.S. ConGress seminar
K&L Gates
925 4th Ave #2900, Seattle
4–5:30 p.m.
$10–$30
info@wscrc.org
“Chibi Samurai” book signing and craft event with Sanae Ishida
Kinokuniya Bookstore
525 S. Weller St., Seattle
2 p.m.
206-587-2477
ebseattle@kinokunya.com
SEPT 22
Children’s Mid-Autumn Moon Festival
Donnie Chin International Children’s Park, 700 S Lane St., Seattle
4–6 p.m.
Luzvisminda: A Filipino Night Market
Palace Ballroom, Seattle
9 p.m.–12 a.m.
SEPT 22
Renton Multicultural Festival
Carco Theatre
1717 SE Maple Valley Highway, Renton
7–10 p.m.
Free admission
rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival
SEPT 23
Renton Multicultural Festival
Renton Pavilion Event Center and Piazza Park
233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton
3–7 p.m.
Free admission
rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival
Korean ChuSeok Festival
4851 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free admission
apcc96.org
SEPT 24
Casting So White: Racial Bias in Film, TV, and Theater discussion
Northwest Film Forum
1515 12th Ave, Seattle
1–3:30 p.m.
SEPT 30
JACL is holding a seminar, “Gaining Influence – Developing Leaders for Equity and Justice in Private, Public, and NonProfit Sectors”
Keiro Northwest
Free admission
Registration is required at jaclleadershipsept30.eventbrite.com
OCT 6 – 15
Tasveer South Asian Film Festival
Films will be shown in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, and Bothell
sumathi@tasveer.org
tasveer.org
OCT 7
Japan Week at Bellevue College
Bellevue College
3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free admission
japanweek@bellevuecollege.edu
OCT 12
API CAndidates Forum
Nagomi Tea House
International District, Seattle
5:30–7:30 p.m.
OCT 14
Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Taiwan
Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma
11 a.m.–12 p.m.
$20
RSVP 253-383-3900
asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia
