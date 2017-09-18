Events, Sept. 16-22

“Chibi Samurai” book signing and craft event with Sanae Ishida Kinokuniya Bookstore 525 S. Weller St., Seattle 2 p.m. 206-587-2477 ebseattle@kinokunya.com

WSCRC U.S. Asia Economic Policy: View from U.S. ConGress seminar K&L Gates 925 4th Ave #2900, Seattle 4–5:30 p.m. $10–$30 info@wscrc.org

Off the Walls: after Dark Seattle Art Museum 7–10 p.m. Free with RSVP seattleartmuseum.org

A Celebration of Traditional Culture, by Seattle Chinese Garden Seattle Chinese Garden 6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle 12–3:30 p.m. $8–$16

Off the Walls: Remembering and Creating Art & Dance of India Seattle Art Museum 7–10 p.m. Free with RSVP seattleartmuseum.org

‘First They Killed My Father’ Khmer Film Screening Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Safeco Activity Center3639 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle Free

SEPT 22

Renton Multicultural Festival

Carco Theatre

1717 SE Maple Valley Highway, Renton

7–10 p.m.

Free admission

rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival

SEPT 23

Renton Multicultural Festival

Renton Pavilion Event Center and Piazza Park

233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton

3–7 p.m.

Free admission

rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival

Korean ChuSeok Festival

4851 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free admission

apcc96.org

SEPT 24

Casting So White: Racial Bias in Film, TV, and Theater discussion

Northwest Film Forum

1515 12th Ave, Seattle

1–3:30 p.m.

SEPT 30

JACL is holding a seminar, “Gaining Influence – Developing Leaders for Equity and Justice in Private, Public, and NonProfit Sectors”

Keiro Northwest

Free admission

Registration is required at jaclleadershipsept30.eventbrite.com

OCT 6 – 15

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Films will be shown in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, and Bothell

sumathi@tasveer.org

tasveer.org

OCT 7

Japan Week at Bellevue College

Bellevue College

3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free admission

japanweek@bellevuecollege.edu

OCT 12

API CAndidates Forum

Nagomi Tea House

International District, Seattle

5:30–7:30 p.m.

OCT 14

Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Taiwan

Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

$20

RSVP 253-383-3900

asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia