Events, Sept. 16-22

SEPT 14

2017 8th Annual Ethnic Media Meet & Greet
Nagomi Tea House
519 6th Ave. S., Seattle
Free

SEPT 15

‘First They Killed My Father’ Khmer Film Screening
Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Safeco Activity Center3639 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle
Free

Off the Walls: Remembering and Creating Art & Dance of India
Seattle Art Museum
7–10 p.m.
Free with RSVP
seattleartmuseum.org

SEPT 16

A Celebration of Traditional Culture, by Seattle Chinese Garden
Seattle Chinese Garden
6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle
12–3:30 p.m.
$8–$16

Off the Walls: after Dark
Seattle Art Museum
7–10 p.m.
Free with RSVP
seattleartmuseum.org

Wedgwood Community Picnic
Hunter Tree Farm
7744 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle
3 p.m.

Sea Mar Community Health Centers’ Fiestas Patrias, “Let’s Walk Together”
South Park & Seattle Center
11 a.m.

SEPT 17

KAC-WA Annual Korean BBQ Cookoff
Seward Park, Seattle, Shelter #3
5895 Lake Washington Blvd
3–5 p.m.
Free–$15
info@kacwashington.org

SEPT 18

API Heritage Celebration Meeting
305 17th Ave S Seattle, WA 98144
6-7pm

SEPT 19

WSCRC U.S. Asia Economic Policy: View from U.S. ConGress seminar
K&L Gates
925 4th Ave #2900, Seattle
4–5:30 p.m.
$10–$30
info@wscrc.org

“Chibi Samurai” book signing and craft event with Sanae Ishida
Kinokuniya Bookstore
525 S. Weller St., Seattle
2 p.m.
206-587-2477
ebseattle@kinokunya.com

SEPT 22

Children’s Mid-Autumn Moon Festival
Donnie Chin International Children’s Park, 700 S Lane St., Seattle
4–6 p.m.
Luzvisminda: A Filipino Night Market
Palace Ballroom, Seattle
9 p.m.–12 a.m.

SEPT 22

Renton Multicultural Festival
Carco Theatre
1717 SE Maple Valley Highway, Renton
7–10 p.m.
Free admission
rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival

SEPT 23

Renton Multicultural Festival
Renton Pavilion Event Center and Piazza Park
233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton
3–7 p.m.
Free admission
rentonwa.gov/rentonfestival

Korean ChuSeok Festival
4851 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free admission
apcc96.org

SEPT 24

Casting So White: Racial Bias in Film, TV, and Theater discussion
Northwest Film Forum
1515 12th Ave, Seattle
1–3:30 p.m.

SEPT 30

JACL is holding a seminar, “Gaining Influence – Developing Leaders for Equity and Justice in Private, Public, and NonProfit Sectors”
Keiro Northwest
Free admission
Registration is required at jaclleadershipsept30.eventbrite.com

OCT 6 – 15

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival
Films will be shown in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, and Bothell
sumathi@tasveer.org
tasveer.org

OCT 7

Japan Week at Bellevue College
Bellevue College
3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free admission
japanweek@bellevuecollege.edu

OCT 12

API CAndidates Forum
Nagomi Tea House
International District, Seattle
5:30–7:30 p.m.

OCT 14

Taste of Asia with tea, cooking class — Taiwan
Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Tacoma
11 a.m.–12 p.m.
$20
RSVP 253-383-3900
asiapacificculturalcenter.org/tasteofasia

