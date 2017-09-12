Classifieds Sept 9-15

Employment

Managing Director, Northwest Folklife, Seattle

Northwest Folklife seeks a Managing Director to partner with the

Board, the Executive Artistic Director and the community to envision a

bold, exciting and attainable future. They seek a Managing Director

who will be a key player in creating operating plans in support of

that vision and who can implement those plans as realities evolve. Go

to: http://www.nwfolklife.org/jobs-internships/ for full position

profile and how to apply

METROPOLITAN KING COUNTY COUNCIL

CHIEF LEGAL COUNSEL

Closes: September 11, 2017 at 11:59 pm

Salary Range: $150,301 – $202,139 (DOQ)

The Metropolitan King County Council is seeking an experienced,

enthusiastic attorney with a passion for Public Policy, Leadership and

Professionalism to join our team. The Chief Legal Counsel serves as a

legal advisor to the Council and staff on a variety of matters dealing

with public policy, legislation, and Council actions. The ideal

candidate will be adept at municipal law, and the powers and duties of

public officials and agencies.

The Chief Legal Counsel is a senior level professional position and

supervises the work of the Senior Deputy Legal Counsel. This position

operates with considerable latitude in providing legal advice and

proposed solutions for consideration by decision makers to support the

Council in fulfilling its mission.

The most competitive candidates will have an in-depth knowledge of

County government and the theories and practices of civil and

administrative law as they relate to local government. This is an

exciting opportunity to join the King County Council staff and help

provide excellent regional services to county residents. The position

requires effective collaboration with Councilmembers, staff, the

Office of the Prosecuting Attorney the County Executive and

departments, other units of governments, and members of the public.

To view a complete job announcement and apply, go to

www.kingcounty.gov/jobs

A King County application is required to be considered for this

opportunity. Interested applicants must complete the supplemental

questions and submit a resume and letter of interest with your

application.