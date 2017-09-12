Classifieds Sept 9-15

Employment
Managing Director, Northwest Folklife, Seattle
Northwest Folklife seeks a Managing Director to partner with the
Board, the Executive Artistic Director and the community to envision a
bold, exciting and attainable future. They seek a Managing Director
who will be a key player in creating operating plans in support of
that vision and who can implement those plans as realities evolve. Go
to: http://www.nwfolklife.org/jobs-internships/ for full position
profile and how to apply
METROPOLITAN KING COUNTY COUNCIL
CHIEF LEGAL COUNSEL
Closes: September 11, 2017 at 11:59 pm
Salary Range: $150,301 – $202,139 (DOQ)
The Metropolitan King County Council is seeking an experienced,
enthusiastic attorney with a passion for Public Policy, Leadership and
Professionalism to join our team. The Chief Legal Counsel serves as a
legal advisor to the Council and staff on a variety of matters dealing
with public policy, legislation, and Council actions. The ideal
candidate will be adept at municipal law, and the powers and duties of
public officials and agencies.
The Chief Legal Counsel is a senior level professional position and
supervises the work of the Senior Deputy Legal Counsel. This position
operates with considerable latitude in providing legal advice and
proposed solutions for consideration by decision makers to support the
Council in fulfilling its mission.
The most competitive candidates will have an in-depth knowledge of
County government and the theories and practices of civil and
administrative law as they relate to local government. This is an
exciting opportunity to join the King County Council staff and help
provide excellent regional services to county residents. The position
requires effective collaboration with Councilmembers, staff, the
Office of the Prosecuting Attorney the County Executive and
departments, other units of governments, and members of the public.
To view a complete job announcement and apply, go to
www.kingcounty.gov/jobs
A King County application is required to be considered for this
opportunity. Interested applicants must complete the supplemental
questions and submit a resume and letter of interest with your
application.
