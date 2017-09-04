Classifieds Sept 2-8

Book space: john@nwasianweekly.com.

Employment

NEW LATERAL POLICE OFFICER HIRING BONUS $15,000 & $7432 MONTHLY

POLICE OFFICER ENTRY-LEVEL $5671/month first year

The City of Everett seeks a diverse group of qualified individuals who

are interested in a career that provides professional and personal

challenges and rewards. For more information and application details

visit www.everettwa.gov/careers. EOE.

METROPOLITAN KING COUNTY COUNCIL

CHIEF LEGAL COUNSEL

Closes: September 11, 2017 at 11:59 pm

Salary Range: $150,301 – $202,139 (DOQ)

The Metropolitan King County Council is seeking an experienced,

enthusiastic attorney with a passion for Public Policy, Leadership and

Professionalism to join our team. The Chief Legal Counsel serves as a

legal advisor to the Council and staff on a variety of matters dealing

with public policy, legislation, and Council actions. The ideal

candidate will be adept at municipal law, and the powers and duties of

public officials and agencies.

The Chief Legal Counsel is a senior level professional position and

supervises the work of the Senior Deputy Legal Counsel. This position

operates with considerable latitude in providing legal advice and

proposed solutions for consideration by decision makers to support the

Council in fulfilling its mission.

The most competitive candidates will have an in-depth knowledge of

County government and the theories and practices of civil and

administrative law as they relate to local government. This is an

exciting opportunity to join the King County Council staff and help

provide excellent regional services to county residents. The position

requires effective collaboration with Councilmembers, staff, the

Office of the Prosecuting Attorney the County Executive and

departments, other units of governments, and members of the public.

To view a complete job announcement and apply, go to

www.kingcounty.gov/jobs

A King County application is required to be considered for this

opportunity. Interested applicants must complete the supplemental

questions and submit a resume and letter of interest with your

application.

PRR, recently named one of Washington’s Best Workplaces is looking for

smart, driven and positive professionals to join our growing team! We

currently have multiple positions available on our accounting, social

media, and creative teams. For more information on specific positions,

please visit our website at www.prrbiz.com.

PRR, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment

without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual

orientation, gender identity, disability, or veteran status.

Here are the three positions we have open:

– Language Services Specialist – (Associate) – Vietnamese – https://chk.tbe.taleo.net/chk01/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition;jsessionid=8315D4D63ABDADAEE8DD520AD138D887?org=PRR&cws=37&rid=172

– Language Services Specialist – (Associate) – Cambodian – https://chk.tbe.taleo.net/chk01/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition;jsessionid=8315D4D63ABDADAEE8DD520AD138D887?org=PRR&cws=37&rid=168

– Language Services Specialist – (Associate) – Somali – https://chk.tbe.taleo.net/chk01/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition;jsessionid=8315D4D63ABDADAEE8DD520AD138D887?org=PRR&cws=37&rid=170

Notice

Apartments for Seniors

Applications are being accepted for the waist list for HUD Section 202

low income housing designed for seniors 62 years of age and older and

in certain cases for persons with disabilities. UCP Burke-Gilman

Apartments are located at 5120 40th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98105.

Applications available from Abie Label & Assoc., Inc. Write to 315

Maynard Avenue South Suite A, Seattle, WA 98104 or call (206) 382-8388

for more information. Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

INVITATION FOR BID

Mechanical and Electrical Upgrades at Victorian Place II Apartments

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is

soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install the

following items at Victorian Place II Apartments, 24425 26th Pl S, Des

Moines, WA 98198, a property with 20 units. Sealed bids are due at

3:00 pm, September 14, 2017. A pre-bid meeting will be held at

Victorian Place II Apartments; 24425 26th Pl S, Des Moines, WA 98198

on 9/7/2017 at 10:00am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is strongly

encouraged of all potential bidders. Failure to attend the pre-bid

meeting will not relieve the firm of any responsibility for

information provided during the pre-bid meeting. Bid documents may be

downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/

), mailed or picked up at KCHA’s office, 700 Andover Park West, Suite

D, Seattle, WA. For documents contact Carly Dykes at carlyd@kcha.org.

Contact Joel Munson with questions at (206) 574-1211 or joelm@kcha.org.