Classifieds Sept 2-8

Employment
NEW LATERAL POLICE OFFICER HIRING BONUS $15,000 & $7432 MONTHLY
POLICE OFFICER ENTRY-LEVEL $5671/month first year
The City of Everett seeks a diverse group of qualified individuals who
are interested in a career that provides professional and personal
challenges and rewards. For more information and application details
visit www.everettwa.gov/careers. EOE.
METROPOLITAN KING COUNTY COUNCIL
CHIEF LEGAL COUNSEL
Closes: September 11, 2017 at 11:59 pm
Salary Range: $150,301 – $202,139 (DOQ)
The Metropolitan King County Council is seeking an experienced,
enthusiastic attorney with a passion for Public Policy, Leadership and
Professionalism to join our team. The Chief Legal Counsel serves as a
legal advisor to the Council and staff on a variety of matters dealing
with public policy, legislation, and Council actions. The ideal
candidate will be adept at municipal law, and the powers and duties of
public officials and agencies.
The Chief Legal Counsel is a senior level professional position and
supervises the work of the Senior Deputy Legal Counsel. This position
operates with considerable latitude in providing legal advice and
proposed solutions for consideration by decision makers to support the
Council in fulfilling its mission.
The most competitive candidates will have an in-depth knowledge of
County government and the theories and practices of civil and
administrative law as they relate to local government. This is an
exciting opportunity to join the King County Council staff and help
provide excellent regional services to county residents. The position
requires effective collaboration with Councilmembers, staff, the
Office of the Prosecuting Attorney the County Executive and
departments, other units of governments, and members of the public.
To view a complete job announcement and apply, go to
www.kingcounty.gov/jobs
A King County application is required to be considered for this
opportunity. Interested applicants must complete the supplemental
questions and submit a resume and letter of interest with your
application.
PRR, recently named one of Washington’s Best Workplaces is looking for
smart, driven and positive professionals to join our growing team! We
currently have multiple positions available on our accounting, social
media, and creative teams. For more information on specific positions,
please visit our website at www.prrbiz.com.
PRR, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment
without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual
orientation, gender identity, disability, or veteran status.
Here are the three positions we have open:
– Language Services Specialist – (Associate) – Vietnamese – https://chk.tbe.taleo.net/chk01/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition;jsessionid=8315D4D63ABDADAEE8DD520AD138D887?org=PRR&cws=37&rid=172
– Language Services Specialist – (Associate) – Cambodian – https://chk.tbe.taleo.net/chk01/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition;jsessionid=8315D4D63ABDADAEE8DD520AD138D887?org=PRR&cws=37&rid=168
– Language Services Specialist – (Associate) – Somali – https://chk.tbe.taleo.net/chk01/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition;jsessionid=8315D4D63ABDADAEE8DD520AD138D887?org=PRR&cws=37&rid=170
Notice
Apartments for Seniors
Applications are being accepted for the waist list for HUD Section 202
low income housing designed for seniors 62 years of age and older and
in certain cases for persons with disabilities. UCP Burke-Gilman
Apartments are located at 5120 40th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98105.
Applications available from Abie Label & Assoc., Inc. Write to 315
Maynard Avenue South Suite A, Seattle, WA 98104 or call (206) 382-8388
for more information. Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
INVITATION FOR BID
Mechanical and Electrical Upgrades at Victorian Place II Apartments
King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is
soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install the
following items at Victorian Place II Apartments, 24425 26th Pl S, Des
Moines, WA 98198, a property with 20 units. Sealed bids are due at
3:00 pm, September 14, 2017. A pre-bid meeting will be held at
Victorian Place II Apartments; 24425 26th Pl S, Des Moines, WA 98198
on 9/7/2017 at 10:00am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is strongly
encouraged of all potential bidders. Failure to attend the pre-bid
meeting will not relieve the firm of any responsibility for
information provided during the pre-bid meeting. Bid documents may be
downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/
), mailed or picked up at KCHA’s office, 700 Andover Park West, Suite
D, Seattle, WA. For documents contact Carly Dykes at carlyd@kcha.org.
Contact Joel Munson with questions at (206) 574-1211 or joelm@kcha.org.
